Dr. Gaiton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Locations
1
86th Street2502 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (347) 391-4250
2
Lana Gaiton Psychological Srvc1040 Winthrop St, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (347) 391-4250
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ramiz Rafailov, who is one of the therapists associated with Lana Gaiton's office, did an excellent job helping our son, who is a freshman in college, with his organizational and focusing issues. He is an outstanding therapist and I think anyone who has a child with similar issues would do well to consult him. Treatment was done remotely so wait times and office environment were not factors.
About Dr. Lana Gaiton, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1992928709
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaiton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaiton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaiton speaks Italian, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaiton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaiton.
