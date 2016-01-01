Lan Bui accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lan Bui, PA-C
Overview
Lan Bui, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Anaheim, CA.
Lan Bui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Universal Care1814 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 780-5690
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lan Bui?
About Lan Bui, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093770976
Frequently Asked Questions
Lan Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lan Bui works at
Lan Bui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lan Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lan Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lan Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.