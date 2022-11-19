See All Nurse Practitioners in Paradise Valley, AZ
Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Paradise Valley, AZ. 

Lamonica Hodges works at Fifth Avenue Urology in Paradise Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fifth Avenue Urology
    Fifth Avenue Urology
6040 N Camelback Manor Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253
(480) 281-3387
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Lamonica is incredibly patient and thoughtful when dealing with patient needs and takes the time to understand the people she cares for.
    Alex — Nov 19, 2022
    About Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336504513
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lamonica Hodges, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lamonica Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lamonica Hodges has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lamonica Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lamonica Hodges works at Fifth Avenue Urology in Paradise Valley, AZ. View the full address on Lamonica Hodges’s profile.

    Lamonica Hodges has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lamonica Hodges.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lamonica Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lamonica Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

