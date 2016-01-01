Lambia Mitropoulos, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lambia Mitropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lambia Mitropoulos, NP
Overview
Lambia Mitropoulos, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA.
Lambia Mitropoulos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SMG Watertown Primary Care & Ob/Gyn63 Pleasant St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 924-6484
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lambia Mitropoulos?
About Lambia Mitropoulos, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1497097232
Frequently Asked Questions
Lambia Mitropoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lambia Mitropoulos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lambia Mitropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lambia Mitropoulos works at
Lambia Mitropoulos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lambia Mitropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lambia Mitropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lambia Mitropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.