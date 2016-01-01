See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Lakeshia Ealy, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Lakeshia Ealy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Lakeshia Ealy works at Lakeshia Ealy in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeshia Ealy
    7602 Great Trinity Forest Way, Dallas, TX 75217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 779-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Antibiotic Therapy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Steroid Treatment Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Lakeshia Ealy, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Mandarin, Persian and Spanish
    • 1033422639
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas, Arlington - College of Nursing
