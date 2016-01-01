See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Lajada Claiborne, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Lajada Claiborne, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Lajada Claiborne works at CENTRAL FLORIDA FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    True Health
    5730 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 322-8645
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lajada Claiborne, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881979854
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lajada Claiborne, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lajada Claiborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lajada Claiborne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Lajada Claiborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lajada Claiborne works at CENTRAL FLORIDA FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Lajada Claiborne’s profile.

    Lajada Claiborne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lajada Claiborne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lajada Claiborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lajada Claiborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

