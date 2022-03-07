See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Laine Bennett, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Laine Bennett, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Laine Bennett works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine
    12 Arborland Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 297-6010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    9:00am - 11:00am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pelham Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedRisk
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 07, 2022
    I will never return to Milestone unless she is back. My experience with the other doctors have been very poor. Being arrogant should not be a quality of any good doctor. Mrs Bennett is very caring and she cares about her patients.
    DDAVIS — Mar 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laine Bennett, FNP
    About Laine Bennett, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861427205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laine Bennett, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laine Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laine Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Laine Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laine Bennett works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Laine Bennett’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Laine Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laine Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laine Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laine Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

