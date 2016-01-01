See All Nurse Practitioners in East Liverpool, OH
Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in East Liverpool, OH. 

Laila Chelsla works at Children's Diagnostic Center in East Liverpool, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Diagnostic Center
    15655 State Route 170, East Liverpool, OH 43920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Laila Chelsla?

Photo: Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Laila Chelsla to family and friends

Laila Chelsla's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Laila Chelsla

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC.

About Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1609327485
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

Frequently Asked Questions

Laila Chelsla, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laila Chelsla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Laila Chelsla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laila Chelsla works at Children's Diagnostic Center in East Liverpool, OH. View the full address on Laila Chelsla’s profile.

Laila Chelsla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laila Chelsla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laila Chelsla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laila Chelsla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.