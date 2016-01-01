Lacy Cooper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lacy Cooper, FNP
Overview
Lacy Cooper, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pittsburgh, PA.
Lacy Cooper works at
Locations
North Side Christian Health Center816 Middle St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 321-4001
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Lacy Cooper, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780143081
Lacy Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Lacy Cooper works at
Lacy Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lacy Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lacy Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lacy Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.