See All Nurse Practitioners in Lake Charles, LA
Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA. 

Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell works at Memorial Oncology Associates in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Oncology Associates
    1701 Oak Park Blvd Ste 210, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 494-6857
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cancer
Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell?

    Sep 07, 2022
    Wonderful consultation. Very professional and extremely informative. Nicest personality too!
    Amanda Welch — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell to family and friends

    Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C.

    About Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083056915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell works at Memorial Oncology Associates in Lake Charles, LA. View the full address on Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lacey Vasilakis-Stickell, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.