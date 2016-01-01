Lacey Pody has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lacey Pody, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lacey Pody, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Lacey Pody works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ascension St. Vincent's Behavioral Health48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 159, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3349
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lacey Pody?
About Lacey Pody, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1629581517
Frequently Asked Questions
Lacey Pody accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lacey Pody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lacey Pody works at
8 patients have reviewed Lacey Pody. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lacey Pody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lacey Pody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lacey Pody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.