Lacey Bolden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lacey Bolden, APN
Overview
Lacey Bolden, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Lacey Bolden works at
Locations
Saint Thomas Medical Partners1020 N Highland Ave Ste A, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Directions (615) 396-6620
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and always takes the time to listen.
About Lacey Bolden, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740410703
Frequently Asked Questions
Lacey Bolden accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lacey Bolden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lacey Bolden works at
2 patients have reviewed Lacey Bolden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lacey Bolden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lacey Bolden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lacey Bolden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.