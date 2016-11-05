Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keneti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Suffolk, VA.
Dr. Keneti works at
Locations
1
Charis Mental Health2470 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 922-8048
2
Charis Mental Health2047 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 922-8048
3
Churchland Psychiatric Associates3300 Academy Ave # Va, Portsmouth, VA 23703 Directions (757) 483-6404
4
Urgent Psychiatric Care4356 Bonney Rd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 498-3314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- Virginia Premier
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She cares and takes the time to explain things. I have never had another doctor to listen as much. My other doctors just gave me prescriptions. She helps but the office is hard to call.
About Dr. La Keisha Keneti, DNP
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keneti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keneti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keneti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keneti works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Keneti. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keneti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keneti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keneti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.