Dr. Kyung Hong, OD

Optometry
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kyung Hong, OD is an Optometrist in Manchester, CT. 

Dr. Hong works at Target Optical in Manchester, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Target Optical
    125 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT 06042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 393-2393
  2. 2
    JCPenney Optical
    300 Westfarms Mall, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 393-2393

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Eye Disease
Eye Test
Astigmatism
Eye Disease
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Our entire family uses Dr Hong. He is the best!! We have been going him to him for several years.
    Betsy — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kyung Hong, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Korean
    • 1578657391
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kyung Hong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

