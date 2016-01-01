Kyoung Ethington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kyoung Ethington, ARNP
Overview
Kyoung Ethington, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY.
Kyoung Ethington works at
Locations
Samaritan Hospital310 S Limestone, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 266-7700
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Kyoung Ethington, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245435700
Frequently Asked Questions
Kyoung Ethington accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kyoung Ethington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kyoung Ethington works at
Kyoung Ethington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kyoung Ethington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyoung Ethington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyoung Ethington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.