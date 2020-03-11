Kynyahta Walters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kynyahta Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kynyahta Walters, NP
Overview
Kynyahta Walters, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago Heights, IL.
Locations
Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing1401 Western Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Directions (708) 734-5766
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kynyahta Walters?
Ms. Walters was the most caring, kind and considerate nurse I have EVER encountered! She was very knowledgeable and had amazing bedside manner!
About Kynyahta Walters, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1255810966
Frequently Asked Questions
Kynyahta Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kynyahta Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kynyahta Walters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kynyahta Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kynyahta Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.