See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago Heights, IL
Kynyahta Walters, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Kynyahta Walters, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kynyahta Walters, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago Heights, IL. 

Kynyahta Walters works at Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing in Chicago Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing
    1401 Western Ave, Chicago Heights, IL 60411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 734-5766

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kynyahta Walters?

Mar 11, 2020
Ms. Walters was the most caring, kind and considerate nurse I have EVER encountered! She was very knowledgeable and had amazing bedside manner!
— Mar 11, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kynyahta Walters, NP
How would you rate your experience with Kynyahta Walters, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kynyahta Walters to family and friends

Kynyahta Walters' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kynyahta Walters

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kynyahta Walters, NP.

About Kynyahta Walters, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255810966
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kynyahta Walters, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kynyahta Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kynyahta Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kynyahta Walters works at Oak Street Health Lincoln Crossing in Chicago Heights, IL. View the full address on Kynyahta Walters’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kynyahta Walters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kynyahta Walters.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kynyahta Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kynyahta Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.