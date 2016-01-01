Kym Bailey, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kym Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kym Bailey, LCPC
Overview
Kym Bailey, LCPC is a Counselor in Kalispell, MT.
Kym Bailey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kym Bailey LCPC307 1st Ave E Ste 13, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 309-4108Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kym Bailey?
About Kym Bailey, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053665422
Frequently Asked Questions
Kym Bailey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kym Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kym Bailey works at
Kym Bailey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kym Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kym Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kym Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.