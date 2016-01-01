Kymara Kyng, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kymara Kyng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kymara Kyng, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kymara Kyng, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bronx, NY.
Kymara Kyng works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Simpson1024 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 540-4301
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kymara Kyng?
About Kymara Kyng, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1265887988
Frequently Asked Questions
Kymara Kyng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kymara Kyng works at
Kymara Kyng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kymara Kyng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kymara Kyng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kymara Kyng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.