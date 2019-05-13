See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamsville, NY
Overview

Kym Cannizzaro, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamsville, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    100 College Pkwy Ste 220, Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 650-3037
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 13, 2019
    About Kym Cannizzaro, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861912206
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kym Cannizzaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kym Cannizzaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Kym Cannizzaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kym Cannizzaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kym Cannizzaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kym Cannizzaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

