Kylie Cajka, FNP

Gynecology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kylie Cajka, FNP is a Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Kylie Cajka works at Novant Health Women's Sexual Health & Wellness - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Women's Sexual Health & Wellness - SouthPark
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 440, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2631
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kylie Cajka, FNP

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1184255127
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

