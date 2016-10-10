Dr. Kyle Wainwright, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wainwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Wainwright, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kyle Wainwright, OD is an Optometrist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Wainwright works at
Locations
-
1
Wainwright Eye Care PA101 Bluemont Ave Ste C, Manhattan, KS 66502 Directions (785) 262-9868
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wainwright?
We have been with Dr. Wainwright for years and often recommend him to friends. He is great with kiddo's and takes time to explain and answer any questions without feeling rushed. Staff is also very helpful and friendly.
About Dr. Kyle Wainwright, OD
- Optometry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1063769438
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wainwright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wainwright accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wainwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wainwright works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wainwright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wainwright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wainwright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wainwright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.