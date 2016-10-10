Overview

Dr. Kyle Wainwright, OD is an Optometrist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Wainwright works at Wainwright Eye Care PA in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.