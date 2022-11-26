Kyle Sullivan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kyle Sullivan, PA-C
Overview
Kyle Sullivan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Doylestown, PA.
Kyle Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Specialists103 Progress Dr Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 447-3630
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kyle Sullivan?
I had the pleasure to have an appointment with Dr Kyle Sullivan on November 23rd after over 11 months of agony and stress with my health issues. Dr Sullivan listened to me in great detail and ordered me multiple blood tests in which every other doctor just orders the regular CBC that comes out normal. He is really covering all bases to get to the bottom of my health issues! He's patient, caring and empathetic and extremely professional. The staff at the office is very welcoming and warm and makes you feel very comfortable while you're at the office. I usually have to wait months and months to see a specialist but Dr Sullivan's office took me in within a week! Dr Sullivan also advised me that he will be calling me with my results when he gets them back. I was actually blown away by that because I never hear back from any other doctors or specialists! After 11 plus months of failing health I lost all faith in doctors however Dr Sullivan has given me hope!
About Kyle Sullivan, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902444342
Frequently Asked Questions
Kyle Sullivan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kyle Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kyle Sullivan works at
Kyle Sullivan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyle Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyle Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.