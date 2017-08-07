Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ormsbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC
Overview
Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC is a Chiropractor in Utica, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 46056 Cass Ave, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-1020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ormsbee?
Dr Kyle Ormsbee is a truly amazing doctor. Everyone on his team is extremely kind and compassionate to their patients aches and pains. Dr Kyle's knowledge of the human body and joints is impressive. Everytime I visit him he provides a very thorough exams as well as an effective plan of attack to remedy all of my pain. HIGHLY RECOMMEND ORMSBEE CHIROPRACTIC !!!!!!!! Five Stars !!!
About Dr. Kyle Ormsbee, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1205016805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ormsbee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ormsbee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ormsbee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ormsbee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ormsbee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ormsbee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ormsbee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.