Dr. Kyle Mayginnes, OD is an Optometrist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.



Dr. Mayginnes works at Aspen Dental in Peoria, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.