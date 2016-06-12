Dr. Kifer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyle Kifer, DC
Dr. Kyle Kifer, DC is a Chiropractor in Little Rock, AR.
Acupunccture & Chinese Medicine Clinic4200 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 102, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 661-0336
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I felt like I made progress with my muscle tear in each session. You get the sense that he truly cares about your recovery. Didn't feel rushed or pressure to get in and out. Dr. Kifer is very professional but also speaks to my specific concerns.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1255461596
Dr. Kifer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kifer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kifer.
