Kyle Groshans, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kyle Groshans, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Syracuse, NY. 

Kyle Groshans works at Ghaly Healing and Wellness in Syracuse, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ghaly Healing & Wellness Center
    614 S Salina St Ste 300, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 425-0599

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 05, 2022
Great provider A+++
Frank — Mar 05, 2022
Photo: Kyle Groshans, PMHNP
About Kyle Groshans, PMHNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336751627
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kyle Groshans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kyle Groshans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kyle Groshans works at Ghaly Healing and Wellness in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Kyle Groshans’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Kyle Groshans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kyle Groshans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kyle Groshans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kyle Groshans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

