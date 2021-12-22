Overview

Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC is a Chiropractor in Sulphur, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Daigle works at Ultimate Performance Sports & Rehab, Lake Charles, La in Sulphur, LA with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.