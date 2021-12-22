Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC
Overview
Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC is a Chiropractor in Sulphur, LA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Locations
1
Sulphur location702 1st Ave, Sulphur, LA 70663 Directions (337) 528-4444Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
2
Primary office646 W McNeese St, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 421-0010
3
Ultimate Performance Chiro And Rehab780 Bayou Pines East Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 421-0010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my daughter here from out of state upon her chiropractors recommendation. My daughter has PANS, an immune disorder that affects her brain, causing severe inflammation. She is a state wrestling champion and placed all American in Fargo and we were looking to improve her strength and function on top of helping with the primary concern of the brain inflammation. Dr Daigles vast knowledge of the brain and its function has impressed me far more than the neurologists that we have seen, which includes Boston Children’s Hospital. Not cheap but worth every single penny.
About Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC
- Chiropractic
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daigle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daigle accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Daigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Daigle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
