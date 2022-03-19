See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Kyle Anderson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kyle Anderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Touro University Nevada.

Kyle Anderson works at Forte Family Practice in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forte Family Practice
    9010 W Cheyenne Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 240-8646
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kyle Anderson, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1508459231
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Touro University Nevada
Undergraduate School
  • Southern Utah University
