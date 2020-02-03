Kurt Smalls-Walker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kurt Smalls-Walker, FNP-C
Overview
Kurt Smalls-Walker, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 7629 E Pinnacle Peak Rd Ste 118, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (972) 207-5136
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kurt Smalls-Walker?
I have been seeing Angus for quite awhile. He is prompt, caring, and professional. He listens to my concerns and he addresses them. I would highly recommend him.
About Kurt Smalls-Walker, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225556293
Frequently Asked Questions
Kurt Smalls-Walker accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kurt Smalls-Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Kurt Smalls-Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt Smalls-Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurt Smalls-Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurt Smalls-Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.