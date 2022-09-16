Kurt Rettig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kurt Rettig, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kurt Rettig, PA-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Minnetonka, MN.
Kurt Rettig works at
Locations
Minnetonka Medical Center15450 Highway 7 # 225, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Kurt was very knowledgeable. He took the time to explain my condition, so that I understood, and he answered all my questions. He is also very thorough and caring. I would highly recommend Kurt!!!
About Kurt Rettig, PA-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1922342708
Frequently Asked Questions
Kurt Rettig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kurt Rettig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kurt Rettig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt Rettig.
