Dr. Kurt Oetjens, DC
Dr. Kurt Oetjens, DC is a Chiropractor in Monroe, MI.
Dr. Oetjens works at
Locations
Cawood Chiropractic Center, 303 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ortjens is both knowledgeable and trustworthy. He gets right to the source of the trouble and takes care of it. He doesn’t try to have you schedule more appointments than you need. And he has a great sense of humor!
About Dr. Kurt Oetjens, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Oetjens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oetjens accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oetjens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oetjens works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Oetjens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oetjens.
