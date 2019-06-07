Kurt McKinley, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kurt McKinley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kurt McKinley, MA
Offers telehealth
Kurt McKinley, MA is a Counselor in Hackettstown, NJ.
BioPsych Associates, LLC43 Newburgh Rd Ste 403, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 852-5015
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
Kurt is amazing. His knowledge and techniques have had such a positive impact on our son. Its amazing the results we are seeing in a such a short period of time. He is patient and precise and we are very grateful to have found him.
- Counseling
- English
- 1982820361
- Washington State University
Kurt McKinley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kurt McKinley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kurt McKinley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Kurt McKinley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt McKinley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurt McKinley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurt McKinley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.