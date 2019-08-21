Kurt Leis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kurt Leis, ARNP
Overview
Kurt Leis, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wichita, KS.
Locations
Kumc Internal Medicine Midtown Clinic1001 N MINNEAPOLIS ST, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 293-2647
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him for well over 10 years, he has always had my best interests in mind when suggesting and trying new treatments and being able to adjust my medications so that I receive the best possible results. I highly recommend Kurt Leis!
About Kurt Leis, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kurt Leis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kurt Leis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kurt Leis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kurt Leis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kurt Leis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kurt Leis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.