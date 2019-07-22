Kurt Atkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kurt Atkin, PA-C
Kurt Atkin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salem, OR.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente5125 Skyline Rd S, Salem, OR 97306 Directions (503) 361-5400
- Aetna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Weird that others had this experience. I just got KP insurance again and am on hold to see if Atkin is still accepting patients. If he is, I would love to have him as PCP again. As a child, he diagnosed my Cat Scratch Fever and treatment was successful. He was always attentive and listened to my needs. His MA Blaine always did a wonderful job as well. They made a great team. So I'm not sure if things changeds since then, but I'm going to see if he's able to be my PCP again.
About Kurt Atkin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770646663
Kurt Atkin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kurt Atkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
