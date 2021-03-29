See All Clinical Psychologists in Glendale, AZ
Krystina Gordon, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (6)
Overview

Krystina Gordon, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendale, AZ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17505 N 79th Ave Ste 311, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 463-4432
  2. 2
    New Hope Psychological Services LLC
    10752 N 89th Pl Ste 221, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 463-4432
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 29, 2021
    Helped me me understand and cope with an abusive marriage and worse. Very knowledgeable about abuse. Gentle, patient and understanding. A good soul.
    — Mar 29, 2021
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750656369
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krystina Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Krystina Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Krystina Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krystina Gordon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krystina Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krystina Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

