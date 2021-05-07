Krysten Wolinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Krysten Wolinski, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Krysten Wolinski, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Salisbury, MD.
Locations
Woodbrooke Adult Medicine1665 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 546-2424Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit after not having a primary doctor for a while. Krysten was welcoming, knowledgeable, and went over all of my concerns. She made me feel at ease, and comfortable enough to be open about my health. I would completely recommend her.
About Krysten Wolinski, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487111068
Frequently Asked Questions
Krysten Wolinski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Krysten Wolinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Krysten Wolinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Krysten Wolinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krysten Wolinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krysten Wolinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.