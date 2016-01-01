Krystal Vaughn, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Krystal Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Krystal Vaughn, FNP
Overview
Krystal Vaughn, FNP is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Prosperity Church10220 Prosperity Park Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28269 Directions (704) 951-1417
Ratings & Reviews
About Krystal Vaughn, FNP
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1720606361
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
