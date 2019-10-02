See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Krupa Shah, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Krupa Shah works at Southeast Valley Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Valley Medical Group
    1950 S Country Club Dr, Mesa, AZ 85210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-1446
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Krupa Shah, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205295060
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Krupa Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Krupa Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Krupa Shah works at Southeast Valley Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Krupa Shah’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Krupa Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Krupa Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Krupa Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Krupa Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

