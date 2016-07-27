Dr. Gajera Krupa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krupa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gajera Krupa, OD
Overview
Dr. Gajera Krupa, OD is an Optometrist in East Setauket, NY.
Locations
Visionworks4042 NESCONSET HWY, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 476-3583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- EyeMed Vision Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gajera was an exceptional Doctor. She did a thorough eye exam resolving in a new prescription which diminished my headaches from poor vision.
About Dr. Gajera Krupa, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1760897276
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krupa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krupa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krupa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krupa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.