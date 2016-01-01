See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Kristyl Woolsey, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Kristyl Woolsey, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Kristyl Woolsey works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 140, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Kristyl Woolsey, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1871976852
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Frequently Asked Questions

Kristyl Woolsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Kristyl Woolsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kristyl Woolsey works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Kristyl Woolsey’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Kristyl Woolsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristyl Woolsey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristyl Woolsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristyl Woolsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

