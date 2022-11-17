Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Schweighardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C
Overview
Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Orange Park, FL.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orange Park1893 Kingsley Ave Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 643-5921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Jacksonville - 7855 Argyle Forest Blvd7855 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 701, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristy Schweighardt?
Outstanding. Everyone was very professional, They explained what they were doing and insured to my comfort.
About Kristy Schweighardt, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Schweighardt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Schweighardt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristy Schweighardt using Healthline FindCare.
Kristy Schweighardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Kristy Schweighardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Schweighardt.
