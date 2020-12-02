Kristy Scheibly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Scheibly, PA
Kristy Scheibly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Kristy Scheibly works at
First Choice Walk-In Urgent Care - Beaumont Centre3061 Fieldstone Way Ste 700, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-9900
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Been going to Kristy Scheibly for years now. Always had great experiences. She's professional, detailed, friendly and direct. Always addresses my issues.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1184811234
Kristy Scheibly accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Scheibly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kristy Scheibly. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Scheibly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Scheibly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Scheibly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.