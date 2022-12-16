See All Registered Nurses in Gold River, CA
Kristy Sang, NP

Wound Care Nursing
5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristy Sang, NP is a Wound Care Nurse in Gold River, CA. They graduated from University Of Phoenix, Msn-Fnp.

Kristy Sang works at Mercy Medical Group in Gold River, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 536-2400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Midtown
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3331
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds
Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot

Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 16, 2022
Dr. sang is awesome! She was caring, attentive, and knows her stuff! With her care my mother’s wound healed sooner than expected. We are so thankful!
L. Martinez — Dec 16, 2022
Photo: Kristy Sang, NP
About Kristy Sang, NP

  • Wound Care Nursing
  • English, Khmer
  • 1326436056
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Phoenix, Msn-Fnp
Medical Education

