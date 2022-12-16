Kristy Sang, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristy Sang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristy Sang, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristy Sang, NP is a Wound Care Nurse in Gold River, CA. They graduated from University Of Phoenix, Msn-Fnp.
Kristy Sang works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 Directions (916) 536-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Midtown3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3331Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. sang is awesome! She was caring, attentive, and knows her stuff! With her care my mother’s wound healed sooner than expected. We are so thankful!
About Kristy Sang, NP
- Wound Care Nursing
- English, Khmer
- 1326436056
Education & Certifications
- University Of Phoenix, Msn-Fnp
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Sang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristy Sang speaks Khmer.
27 patients have reviewed Kristy Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Sang.
