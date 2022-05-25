See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Kristy Smith, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (35)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristy Smith, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Kristy Smith works at Central Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ultimate Choice LLC
    5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 380-8200
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 25, 2022
    This provider listened to me and really cared about my mental health. She chose a medication regimen that will treat my anxiety without leaving me addicted which seems to be the issue with some of the reviews I see for her on here. Her prescribing is conservative and for that I am grateful. She encouraged me to implement healthy lifestyle changes and not to just rely on medication and to solve my ailments. More providers should practice like Kristy does.
    Jennifer Hopkins — May 25, 2022
    About Kristy Smith, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881744886
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristy Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kristy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristy Smith works at Central Psychiatry in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Kristy Smith’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Kristy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
