Kristy Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kristy Smith, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kristy Smith, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Kristy Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ultimate Choice LLC5440 W Sahara Ave Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 380-8200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kristy Smith?
This provider listened to me and really cared about my mental health. She chose a medication regimen that will treat my anxiety without leaving me addicted which seems to be the issue with some of the reviews I see for her on here. Her prescribing is conservative and for that I am grateful. She encouraged me to implement healthy lifestyle changes and not to just rely on medication and to solve my ailments. More providers should practice like Kristy does.
About Kristy Smith, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881744886
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristy Smith accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kristy Smith works at
35 patients have reviewed Kristy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristy Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.