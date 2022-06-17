Overview

Kristy Drummond, LPC is a Counselor in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from Jacksonville State University.



Kristy Drummond works at Drummond Counseling, LLC Carrollton, GA 30117 in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Heflin, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.