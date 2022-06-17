See All Counselors in Carrollton, GA
Kristy Drummond, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Kristy Drummond, LPC is a Counselor in Carrollton, GA. They graduated from Jacksonville State University.

Kristy Drummond works at Drummond Counseling, LLC Carrollton, GA 30117 in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Heflin, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Drummond Counseling, LLC
    200 Glen Eagle Ct # 1A, Carrollton, GA 30117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 454-4466
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Drummond Counseling, LLC
    29 Owen Cir # A2, Heflin, AL 36264 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 454-4466
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Mrs. Drummond is very understanding and compassionate to help. She is a great listener and is not afraid to share Jesus with anyone. My grandson loves her and sees her as someone he can share anything with; which had been very challenging for him in the past. I would definitely recommend Mrs. Drummond to others.
    Dawn — Jun 17, 2022
    About Kristy Drummond, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1750608014
    Education & Certifications

    • Jacksonville State University
    • Auburn University
