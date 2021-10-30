Kristine Warnes, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Warnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Warnes, APN
Overview
Kristine Warnes, APN is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Woodridge, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75th St # 200, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 527-7205
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7205
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kristine is always so welcoming and caring. She was at my primary care office before this office and has always been one of my favorite people to see because she is so thorough.
About Kristine Warnes, APN
- Bariatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1871543264
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Kristine Warnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kristine Warnes using Healthline FindCare.
Kristine Warnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Kristine Warnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Warnes.
