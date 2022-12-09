See All Nurse Practitioners in Boise, ID
Kristine Reinhardt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (98)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kristine Reinhardt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID. 

Kristine Reinhardt works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group
    12273 W MCMILLAN RD, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 302-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Shots
Birth Control
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameriben
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Columbia Accountable Care Network (CACN)
    • Corizon Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Interwest Health Network
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicaid of Oregon
    • Meritain Health
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • PHCS
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (92)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Kristine is a very compassionate & knowledgeable medical professional! She is a great communicator & listens to the patient.
    Cari & Peggy — Dec 09, 2022
    About Kristine Reinhardt, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1639490006
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Reinhardt, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Reinhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kristine Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Reinhardt works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. View the full address on Kristine Reinhardt’s profile.

    98 patients have reviewed Kristine Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Reinhardt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

