Kristine Reinhardt, NP
Offers telehealth
Kristine Reinhardt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
Kristine Reinhardt works at
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group12273 W MCMILLAN RD, Boise, ID 83713 Directions (208) 302-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Columbia Accountable Care Network (CACN)
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Interwest Health Network
- LifeWise
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Meritain Health
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- PHCS
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Saint Alphonsus Health Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kristine is a very compassionate & knowledgeable medical professional! She is a great communicator & listens to the patient.
About Kristine Reinhardt, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639490006
Kristine Reinhardt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kristine Reinhardt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Reinhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Kristine Reinhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Reinhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Reinhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Reinhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.