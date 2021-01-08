See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Oakland, CA
Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.5 (15)
Overview

Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oakland, CA. 

Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc works at Psychiatrist Who Does Talk Therapy in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lara Weyland Ph.d. Clinical Psychology Inc.
    2220 Mountain Blvd Ste 240, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 787-3834
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jan 08, 2021
    I have been talking to Kristine for over a year now and she has been pleasant and very helpful. I am dealing with trauma, PTSD, anxiety and depression. She has helped me with tools that I can use daily and she asks about specific things that I mentioned in my previous session. I have really enjoyed my sessions with her and have found them to be very helpful to build a more meaningful life where negativity no longer brings me down.
    Jennifer — Jan 08, 2021
    About Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1861894909
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc works at Psychiatrist Who Does Talk Therapy in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

