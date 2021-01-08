Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, LMFT
Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Oakland, CA.
Lara Weyland Ph.d. Clinical Psychology Inc.2220 Mountain Blvd Ste 240, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (925) 787-3834
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I have been talking to Kristine for over a year now and she has been pleasant and very helpful. I am dealing with trauma, PTSD, anxiety and depression. She has helped me with tools that I can use daily and she asks about specific things that I mentioned in my previous session. I have really enjoyed my sessions with her and have found them to be very helpful to build a more meaningful life where negativity no longer brings me down.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1861894909
Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Pettersson-Rosenbusc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
