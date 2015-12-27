Kristine Mill, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kristine Mill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kristine Mill, LPC
Overview
Kristine Mill, LPC is a Counselor in Chandler, AZ.
Kristine Mill MC LPC1490 S Price Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 322-3197
Kristine Mill MC LPC15825 S 46th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 322-3197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Positive results with both my children following a divorce and then we revisited her a few years later for teen issues. Both have had great and lasting results.
About Kristine Mill, LPC
Kristine Mill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kristine Mill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kristine Mill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Kristine Mill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Mill.
