See All Nurse Practitioners in Carmel, IN
Kristine Marsella, WHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Kristine Marsella, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Kristine Marsella, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Carmel, IN. 

Kristine Marsella works at St Vincent Mdcl Grp Intrnl Mdcn in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Vincent Carmel Women's Center - Vein Solutions
    13420 N Meridian St Ste 270, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 582-9300
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kristine Marsella?

    Photo: Kristine Marsella, WHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kristine Marsella, WHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kristine Marsella to family and friends

    Kristine Marsella's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kristine Marsella

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kristine Marsella, WHNP.

    About Kristine Marsella, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841483930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kristine Marsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kristine Marsella works at St Vincent Mdcl Grp Intrnl Mdcn in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Kristine Marsella’s profile.

    Kristine Marsella has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kristine Marsella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kristine Marsella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kristine Marsella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kristine Marsella, WHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.